Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $881.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

