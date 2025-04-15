Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries makes up about 2.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,383,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,563,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 284.21%.

Myers Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

