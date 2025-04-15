Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 657.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCUT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

