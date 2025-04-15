The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.40 ($9.84) and traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.16). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.34), with a volume of 633,085 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 746.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 730. The stock has a market cap of £648.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 94.64%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

