The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

