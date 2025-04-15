The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,600 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $15,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,972,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,097.68. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,164.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,156 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $126,560.72.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 549 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $5,424.12.

On Monday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $96,068.66.

On Thursday, March 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $15,405.00.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

