The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Times Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. New York Times has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

