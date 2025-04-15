The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.0% increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TPFG opened at GBX 419.99 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336.55 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.46).

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Brook sold 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.79), for a total transaction of £38,579.32 ($50,869.36). Company insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.77) to GBX 595 ($7.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

