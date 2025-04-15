The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

