The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

