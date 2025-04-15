The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.10 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 23.5% increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,303.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,239.55.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Puffer sold 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,302 ($30.35), for a total transaction of £632,267.32 ($833,685.81). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($26.66), for a total transaction of £70,588.02 ($93,074.92). Insiders sold a total of 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $93,928,250 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.96) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

