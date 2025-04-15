Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.91 and last traded at $180.53, with a volume of 757655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.