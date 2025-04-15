Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.39 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $772,971.36 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03050783 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $793,628.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

