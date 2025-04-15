Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 225,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $46.48.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

