Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $53,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

