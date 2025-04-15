TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.07 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. TomoChain has a market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,635,319 coins. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

