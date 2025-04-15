Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that offer cloud-based data storage and management solutions. These companies invest heavily in data centers, networking infrastructure, and cybersecurity to help businesses and individuals securely store, access, and manage data online. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.40. 729,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.06. 114,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.71. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of TUYA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.00. 2,125,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.43. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

