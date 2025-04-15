Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $590,279,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $279,159,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,683,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.