Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 33,099 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 605,508 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,124,000 after purchasing an additional 361,616 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

