Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 7,666 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,718,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average is $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.