Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

