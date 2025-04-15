Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 5.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

