Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

