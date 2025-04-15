Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

