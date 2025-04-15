Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 19,578 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About OneSpaWorld



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

