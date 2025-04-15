Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 281 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.