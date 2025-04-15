Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $818.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

