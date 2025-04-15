Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.59.
About Trans-Lux
