Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.59.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

About Trans-Lux

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.