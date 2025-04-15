Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 130 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,365,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average of $225.81. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

