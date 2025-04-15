Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 410 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

