Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $340.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.12. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

