Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

