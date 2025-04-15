Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.19 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.3 %

DBX stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,387.68. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,324. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

