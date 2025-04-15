Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

