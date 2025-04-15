Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $959,040.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

