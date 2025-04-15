Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $959,040.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Trevena Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.