Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

