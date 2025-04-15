Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Up 2.0 %

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$33.33 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.46.

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.