True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.98 and traded as high as C$9.14. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 15,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.37.

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

