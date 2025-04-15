True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.98 and traded as high as C$9.14. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 15,130 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TNT.UN
True North Commercial REIT Price Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.