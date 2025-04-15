Truist Financial Cuts Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $50.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Kforce Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. Kforce has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

