Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Palomar Stock Up 2.4 %

Palomar stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,580. Palomar has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $155.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $344,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,696.64. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $72,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,116.70. This trade represents a 19.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,422. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

