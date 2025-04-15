Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $475.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
