Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

