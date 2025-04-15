Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $872,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

BABA stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

