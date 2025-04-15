Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $369,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average is $359.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

