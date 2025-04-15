Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

