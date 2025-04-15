Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $95.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

