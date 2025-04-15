Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 44341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is 3,841.56%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

