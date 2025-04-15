UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $690.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.97.

NYSE SPOT traded up $25.77 on Tuesday, hitting $574.94. 1,353,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.06. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

