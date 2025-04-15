UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
UCB Trading Up 3.1 %
UCB stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.
UCB Company Profile
