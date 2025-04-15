UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UCB Trading Up 3.1 %

UCB stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

