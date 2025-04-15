United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Zacks reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.